Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Vanessa Hudgens wants to play Catwoman.

The 30-year-old actress responded to rumours that she’ll be cast as Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC Comics film ‘The Batman’ and insisted that she’d love to ‘’make this happen’’ as it’s her ‘’dream role’’.

Sharing a fan made photo of herself as Catwoman on her Instagram stories, she wrote: ‘’Okay. Who do I need to talk to make this happen lol #dreamrole. (sic)’’ The ‘High School Musical’ star went on to repost a variety of fan-made art with her as the DC femme fatale with captions such as: ‘’@dccomics JUST THROWING IT OUT THERE. Dream role.’’

The ‘Spring Breakers’ actress would be in good company if took on the role as the feline-eque villain with the last on-screen Catwoman played by Anne Hathaway in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, preceded Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘Batman Returns’.

Vanessa could be acting opposite Robert Pattinson as he is one of the frontrunners to pay The Caped Crusader in the film. Pre-production on the Warner Bros. and DC Films collaboration is expected to kick off this summer ahead of a June 2021 release. Armie Hammer has also been reported to be in the running to take control of the Batmobile Reeves took over ‘The Batman’ directing duties from Ben Affleck - who also stepped down from the role as the titular character in January - and he will produce the motion picture with Dylan Clark.

Should Pattinson land the coveted role he will be the latest in a long line of huge stars to take on the iconic part.