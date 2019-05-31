Share:

CHINIOT - A woman, along with her daughter and her paramour, was sentenced to death for killing her husband here the other day.

According to the prosecution, M Nawaz, brother of deceased M Ashraf, stated that he was asleep in his house while his brother was sleeping in the adjoining house at Satellite Town Chiniot on 9-3-2019 when he was told that Ashraf was strangled by unknown suspects.

SHO City Ghulam Shabbir conducted thorough investigations and found Ashraf’s wife Naheed of having dubious character. The police took her into custody and she confessed to killing her husband with the help of her daughter Mah Noor and paramour Mohsin. She stated that her daughter wanted to marry Mohsin but Ashraf did not agree with her. So, they planned to murder him and acted upon accordingly.

Additional District Judge Model Court Ghulam Murtaza Opal awarded capital punishment to Naheed, Mah Noor and Mohsin for killing M Ashraf. They were also fined a total Rs200,000 each.