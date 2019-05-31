Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A woman was burnt seriously when a fire broke out in the kitchen of her house due to gas leakage at Gojra the other night

Police said that 22 years old Afia, daughter of Abdul Latif of Gojra’s Islampura locality, went into the kitchen and lit the stone. But due to gas leakage, fire broke out in the kitchen. The whole kitchen and her clothes caught fire. Locals rescued her, but, in the meantime, she had received critical burns. Doctors at Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital referred her to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.