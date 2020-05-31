Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police have arrested a man supplying kites in various areas and confiscated 1,100 kites from his possession here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, while acting on a tip-off, a team of Civil Line Police raided and confiscated 1,100 kites, seven strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides apprehended a kite seller identified as Muhammad Hafeez.

The spokesman said that district police on the special directive of City Police Officer Muhammad AhsanYouniswere conducting raids and netting kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.