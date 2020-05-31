Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three motorcyclists, who were resorting to stunts and one-wheeling in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, informed a police spokesman. One-wheelers were identified as Muhammad Kamran, Bilal and Ahsan Satti.

In a statement, City Police Officer, Muhammad AhsanYounis has said that that there was complete ban on one-wheeling and anyone found involved in this fatal game would go to jail, adding FIRs would also be registered against rider and mechanics for altering the motor bikes.