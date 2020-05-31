Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 38 patients of COVID19 died while total 1,247 new cases were detected in the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued from the CM’s House, the CM Sindh said that the condition of 310 coronavirus patients was critical.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 522 patients had been sent home following their recovery in the last 24 hours.

The chief minister said 5,481 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as a result of which 1,247 new patients were detected. “So far 176703 tests have been conducted in the province which have helped identify 27,307 patients,” he said, and added, “The death toll due to coronavirus has risen to 465 in Sindh and at present 13,623 patients are under treatment.”

The Sindh chief minister said that 2,565 patients were isolated at their homes and were undergoing treatment while 127 were at quarantine centers while 931 were being treated at different hospitals. “As many as 310 patients of COVID19 are in a critical condition, of whom 68 are on ventilators,” he informed.

He said that with the recovery of 522 more patients, the number of those who had recovered had reached 13,272 in Sindh.

He said that a total 923 new cases of coronavirus had been reported in Karachi, including 215 in Korangi district, 213 in East, 183 in Central, 180 in South, 69 in West and 63 in district Malir.

Speaking about new cases in other areas of Sindh, he said that 29 cases were reported in Ghotki, Hyderabad 24, Larkana 23, Jacobabad 22, Sukkur 21, Jamshoro 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 8, Sujawal 7, Khairpur 7, Qambar 5, Kashmore 4, Dadu 4, Thatta and Badin 3-3 while Sanghar one case.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the number of cases was increasing due to non-compliance with the precautionary measures by the people.

The CM Sindh said that people would have to be careful, otherwise the situation will get worse.