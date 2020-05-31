Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest, political situation. The Chief Minister told Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed about the government initiatives being taken to deal with corona pandemic.

He said that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to eradicate coronavirus. Special attention is being paid to save major cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi from corona outbreak.

He was of the view that eradication of corona can only be possible by bringing change in social attitudes.

He further disclosed that due to Punjab government’s timely measures mortality rate is low.

He further maintained that doctors, health professionals, police and other concern departments are working hard to deal with coronavirus.

He said government is making efforts not only to control coronavirus but to eradicate it once for all. Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the timely steps taken by the Punjab government are exemplary and should be followed.

He said that Punjab government has taken practical measures to prevent coronavirus whereas rest were just making hue and cry. Development projects and schemes for Rawalpindi were also discussed during the meeting.