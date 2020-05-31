Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high level meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Corona Control on Saturday to review prevailing situation.

The participants presented their proposals for safety from coronavirus and agreed to send them to the federal government for opening different institutions in Punjab according to the SPOs devised in this regard.

The meeting took principle decision to ensure use of face masks under which police and traffic wardens will be able to warn the violators.

Cabinet Committee allows Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to interview1,000 lady doctors by following the SOPs.

PPSC can take written exam and interview after ensuring the implementation on SOPs, however National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will be informed about the decision of allowing PPSC to take the interview.

It was also decided in the meeting that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan ( DRAP) will be approached for the permission to prepare ventilators and respirators at local level.

NCOC will take final decision to reopen the parks, new working hours for the commercial enterprises and 2-day holidays. Lists of plasma donors has been prepared in Mayo and Jinnah Hospitals Lahore.

Corona patient can be treated with plasma under expert protocol.

Central Control Room for monitoring the movement of corona patients will be established in Mayo Hospital Lahore and Dr Asad Aslam will be the Operations Commander.

The meeting was informed that more than 2 lakh 28 thousand corona tests have so far been conducted in Punjab. There is no shortage of beds or facilities for corona patients in Punjab.

More than one thousand beds reserved for corona patients in the province are still vacant.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid informed the meeting that the data related to corona expenditure is available on the website of the department to ensure transparency. The Chief Minister said that the federal government would be requested to provide 1,500 ventilators.

The best measures are being taken by the government under available resources to deal with COVID-19.

Orders of federal government will be followed in connection with opening of restaurants and cafes.

He directed that no corona patient should face any difficulty in the government hospital.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG, Secretary Primary Health, Secretaries of Finance and Information, Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting while other senior officials participated from their offices via video link.

Practical steps adopted

for effective control

of locusts

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s Office on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest, political and overall situation as well as forthcoming budget session of the Punjab Assembly came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Buzdar said that corona pandemic has changed the lifestyle therefore, change in routine is a need of the time. He said that new laws would have to be introduced to change the social norms.

Punjab government has already introduced Punjab Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020.

The purpose of introducing this act is to ensure the 100 percent implementation on government initiatives in case of any outbreak.

Emergency situation demands response on emergent basis.

He said that Punjab was the first province which introduced the Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020. Practical steps have been taken for effective control of locusts, Usman Buzdar added.