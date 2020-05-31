Share:

Nigerian authorities have evacuated 268 nationals from China amid the coronavirus pandemic and alleged discrimination against African, authorities have said.

Passengers arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the capital Abuja late Saturday, the Nigerian foreign minister said in a series of tweets late Saturday.

The Nigerian evacuees from China who endured a difficult time are now settled in their hotels after an evacuation coordinated by the Foreign Ministry and the Nigerian carrier Air Peace airline, said Geoffrey Onyeama.

All of them will be quarantined for 14 days as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Foreign Ministry, Onyeama noted.

Nigeria has so far confirmed 9,855 coronavirus cases, with 273 deaths and 2,865 recoveries, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

''Today, May 30, 2020, Air Peace airlifted 268 Nigerians from China. The flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at exactly 14:30hrs [1300 GMT]. All evacuees will be proceeding on the mandatory 14 days quarantine as directed by the Federal Government,'' the airline said in a tweet.

The development comes amid claims that in many areas of China, especially the southern city of Guangzhou, the Nigerians and Africans in general were being barred from places such as hospitals and shopping malls, forced out of their homes and hotel rooms, and facing violence in the streets.

Last month, Onyeama said he had invited the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria and expressed the government's concern over allegations of maltreatment of Nigerians in China and called for the intervention of the Chinese government.

In April, Nigeria’s lower chamber of the parliament decided to probe the legality of Chinese nationals and their businesses based in the West African country.