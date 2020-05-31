Share:

DADU - A protest was held here on Saturday against the absence of streetlights in several city areas.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said residents of different areas of the city such as Shahani Mohalla, Fish Market Road and Boys College Road were deprived of streetlights for a long time now.

They said they had submitted several applications and issued reminders to the authorities concerned, but to no avail.

Pitch darkness during night serves the purpose of criminals who are taking advantage of the situation and the citizens are at the mercy of such elements.