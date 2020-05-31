Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned religious scholar and leader of Central Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees Pakistan Maulana Abdul Rasheed Rashid Hazaravi. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the family. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. Buzdar also expressed sorrow and grief over the death of three member of a same family in a roof collapse in Tandlianwala area of Faisalabad. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. He has also sought a report from the Commissioner Faisalabad about the incident.