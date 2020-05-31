Share:

ISLAMABAD - This year’s Coachella music festival may be cancelled, with organizers reportedly asking several performers to play in 2021 instead. The annual event, which is held in Indio, California, is the largest music festival in the United States, attracting close to 200,000 attendees each year. Coachella 2020 was initially set to be held on two separate weekends in mid-April, before it was pushed back to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is reported that the organizer, Golden Voice, is now trying to get some of the scheduled acts to perform at next year’s festival - ‘the clearest sign yet that the 2020 show will be canceled.’ One 2020 ticket-holder told that she has prepared herself for this year’s festival to be cancelled. She says she will likely try to hold onto her ticket for next year’s installment. Each year, Coachella generates a whopping $100 million for Golden Voice and its parent company AEG. However, the company - like many other live music operators - is suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.