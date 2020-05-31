Share:

The coronavirus tally is growing across the world, with the death toll from the disease surpassing 369,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. This includes over 103,000 dead in the United States, around 38,500 in Britain, and over 33,000 in Italy, topping the list of nations hardest hit by the virus.

The number of infected globally has surpassed 6 million people, with over 1,770,000 cases in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University. Numbers are also spiking in Brazil, where the tally has climbed to nearly 500,000 people, and Russia, where almost 400,000 have been infected.