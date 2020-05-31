Share:

KARACHI - A notification issued by Pakistan Railways earlier on Saturday allowed five more trains to resume operations in the country. According to the notification, Sir Syed Express, Karachi Express will resume their operation from June 1 alongside Bahauddin Zikriya Express, Shalimar Express and Rawal Rail trains.

A total of 60% seats will be available for booking in each train according to coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Passengers have been asked to ensure usage of face masks, gloves and sanitizers during travel. Passengers have also been asked to reach the railway stations for boarding an hour prior to when their respective trains are supposed to leave for their destinations.