PESHAWAR - In order to facilitate the return of overseas Paki­stanis belonging to Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to their homeland, inter­national flights from Gulf states to the Bacha Khan Airport, Peshawar will formally resume from 1st June (tomorrow). In this connection, the very first flight of Saudi Ara­bian Airlines with 250 passengers onboard will land at Peshawar’s inter­national airport on Mon­day (tomorrow). The an­nouncement was made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in a statement is­sued here on Saturday. The chief minister said as per the flight sched­ule, the first flight of Sau­dia Airlines would land at Bacha Khan airport on Monday, while the second flight of the same airline will arrive on 3rd June whereas the next flight of Pakistan Inter­national Airlines (PIA) will arrive on 6th June. It may well be recalled here that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, during a call on meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, had requested him for restoration of direct flights from Gulf states to Peshawar air­port in order to facilitate the return of overseas Pakistanis belonging to KP, who are stuck up there due to the prevail­ing situation, arising out of the coronavirus. The prime minister had is­sued necessary instruc­tions to the relevant quarters in this regard. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for honouring his request to facilitate the return of stranded overseas Pakistanis by restoring direct flights from Saudi Arabia to the Peshawar airport. He had also thanked Feder­al Minister Murad Saeed for playing an effective role in this regard. Mah­mood Khan said that the government fully re­alised the difficulties be­ing faced by the overseas Pakistanis due to the coronavirus pandemic.