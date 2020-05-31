PESHAWA - Stalwart of Awami National Party, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has recovered from COVID-19, said a twitter message issued by him on Saturday. 80-year-old Haji Bilour, an Awami National Party central leader and former member of the National Assembly was tested positive for the virus on May 18 after which he went into self-isolation. In a twitter post to announce the development, he said: “after being in complete isolation, I’ve tested negative COVID-19, Alhamdulillah.” “I would urge all those infected with this virus to stay isolated and strictly follow all precautions”, adding “I also thank all those who prayed for my health”, he added
