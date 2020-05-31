Share:

PESHAWA - Stal­wart of Awami Nation­al Party, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour has re­covered from COVID-19, said a twitter message issued by him on Satur­day. 80-year-old Haji Bi­lour, an Awami National Party central leader and former member of the National Assembly was tested positive for the virus on May 18 after which he went into self-isolation. In a twitter post to announce the de­velopment, he said: “after being in complete isola­tion, I’ve tested negative COVID-19, Alhamdulillah.” “I would urge all those in­fected with this virus to stay isolated and strictly follow all precautions”, adding “I also thank all those who prayed for my health”, he added