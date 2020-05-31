Share:

ISLAMABAD - International Islamic University (IIU) will commence online classes from June 1 (Monday) to avoid students’ academic loss during COVID-19. As per an official of IIU, online classes for left over spring 2020 semester would be based on synchronous and asynchronous mode so that students can benefit in offline mode also. Talking on the online classes policy, Vice President Academics, Prof. Dr. Muhammad TahirKhalily said that online teaching policy is aimed to provide opportunity to students to complete their semester and avoid their loss of time.

He added that online teaching policy has been designed to facilitate students through synchronous and asynchronous mode so that they may benefit in offline mode also.

The examination through online open book mode shall be conducted formally and a committee shall oversee and ensure transparent conduct of examination in a befitting manner.