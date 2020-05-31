Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Friday demolished three illegal houses and one cemented-stool type structure from the top of the 54-inch diameter Haleji Conduit in Shahnawaz Goth, Bin Qasim area here.

According to KWSB spokesperson, the successful operation was carried out in line with the ongoing drive being carried out by the KWSB in the metropolis to protect the water board’s installations and land sites. A case about land grabbing had also been registered against the accused Nadeem Khaskheli, Muhammad Ali and others with the Bin Qasim police station.