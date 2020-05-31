Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kylie Jenner was shockingly removed from Forbes’ Billionaire List after the outlet claimed she had ‘inflated the size and success of her business for years.’ ‘Kris and Kylie are freaking out and fear that this is going to hurt their brand, and even worse, they could be in trouble with the government,’ revealed an insider. The source also claimed that Kylie and Kris are ‘definitely worried’ about the potential legal and social ramifications of this controversy ‘tarnishing’ their family’s reputation. Top financial fraud attorney Jan Handzlik told that Kylie could face a criminal investigation over the alleged exaggerations. ‘My guess is that at a minimum the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) will begin what they call an informal inquiry and then perhaps elevate that to a formal investigation, which gives them subpoena power,’ Handzlik said.