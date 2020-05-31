Share:

LAHORE - Lahore’s leading cricket organiser and Khan Sport’s Cricket Club President Munir Ahmad breathed his last here at a local hospital Saturday afternoon after a brief illness. Munir, who also had long association with Imperial Cricket Club, was admitted to the hospital three days back after an attack of paralysis but could not recover. Munir had also been Chairman Tournament Committee LCCA East Zone besides being mentor of a number of top class cricketers including Test star Shabbir Ahmad.