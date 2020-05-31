Share:

KARACHI - The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi and Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA) in a joint operation arrested a terrorist affiliated with Daesh and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. According to a press release issued by the Spokesman to Sindh Police, arrested Sikandar Khan s/o Kamil Jan during preliminary investigation confessed his involvement number of terrorism activities. He confessed that he was earlier affiliated with banned outfit Tehreek Taliban Pakistan before 2019.

Sikandar Khan was arrested from Karachi in 2013 for his nomination in numerous cases of terrorism and was later shifted to Mardan Jail.

He confessed that after completing his term in Mardan Jail, Sikandar joined Daesh in 2019 and returned to Karachi and started extorting people with the help of his other accomplices.

The accused attacked with a bomb on clinic of Dr. Siraj in the limits of P.I.B Colony Police Station for not paying him the extortion. Similarly he also demanded extortion from a citizen namely Haleem within the jurisdictions of Korangi Industrial Area PS. The arrested confessed his involvement in various heinous crimes in the city. Further investigations were underway and raids were being carried out to apprehend other of his accomplices. The arms recovered from the possession of arrested were being sent for the forensic.

Corona Fund committee sanctions

Rs 466m for buying 168 vantillators

Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee held meeting with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in the chair on Friday, sanctioned Rs.466 million from the budget of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for purchasing 168 ventilators. It also approved Rs.237 million for the procurement of laboratory equipment, and other machinery and medical equipment, said a statement on Saturday. The Sindh CS, who heads the fund, informed the meeting that so far Rs.1.5 billion have been spent out of a total of Rs.3.61 billion collected in the fund.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the medical equipment were being purchased for the Field Isolation Centers established at Expo Center and PAF Museum and other hospitals of the province.

He further said that the ventilators would be installed at different government hospitals and directed the Secretary Health to ensure the implementation of the decision. He also directed Secretary Health to prepare a ventilator installation plan and share the same with NDMA and PDMA.

The Chief Secretary further directed the Secretary Health to establish cronavirus wards at Sindh Government Hospitals in Korangi, New Karachi, Qatar Hospital Orangi Town and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Nazimabad.

According to a decision, the Dental Ward of Dow Hospital would also be converted into coronavirus ward. He reviewed the progress on upgrading the ICUs and HDUs in public sector hospitals of province and inspection and audit of the medical equipment being delivered to hospitals.

Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority informed that 100 ventilators (previously ordered) will be received by June 25 this year.