The ongoing COVID-19 exigencies are yet unsolved and locusts invaded the fields of Pakistan. Pakistan is an agricultural country it accounts for 26% of GDP (gross domestic product), which is massive. The swarm of the locus is actually short-horned grasshoppers decimating crops and increasing chances of famine in the country. This locust has eaten up massive quantity of crop till now it has invaded the 60 districts of Pakistan. If we see historically the first locust attack in Pakistan was witnessed in 1993.

According to United Nation Food and Agricultural (UNFA), Pakistan's 38% of agricultural fields are breeding grounds for insects. The 60% of locust breed Balochistan 25% by southern Sindh and northern Punjab 15%. The UN agency estimated that the locust attack can cause a financial to lose of 600 billion rupees (3.72$).

The people of Pakistan using the old and traditional ways to get rid of this loctus some are beating drums and in few areas of country the spray is being used in order to block the oxygen supply of locust. “It [locust invasion] is a major threat than the coronavirus. The virus would not attack if you stay home or follow safety guidelines. But hunger will kill you in any way," said Mahmood Nawaz Shah, the vice president of Abaadgar (Farmers) Board, a body that represents farmers in Sindh province. The locusts can increase very fast as they grow rapidly #LocustThread.

An average locust swarm, can have 40 to 80. In the first breeding period, locusts increase by 20 times; in the second, by 400 times; and, in the third breeding period, by 16,000 times. This locust has also affected our neighbouring country like India. There's a locust attack when the supply chains were already so constrained and disrupted by covid-19.

A locust only weighs 2g — a small swarm that can contain 40 million locusts. Such a swarm would consume as much food in one day as 35,000 people. And locusts can travel at large distances in a short period of time, nearly 100 miles per day.

The already struggling farmer community amid covid-19 would be affected more, the mutual initiative and protection of field is needed. The affected nations in the region shall co-operate with each other to curb the spread of this locust or else famine is hard to live on. Experts believe that this loctus attack is worst of the history as it has hit more than before and during crisis.

In Djibouti (a country in South Africa) it is estimated 1,700 agro-pastoral farms across country and nearly 50,000 hectares of pastureland has been destroyed by the swarms. Turkey has come forward to provide helping hand to curb locust attack. Turkey is assisting Pakistan to improve its pest control system to overcome the locust plague. Ankara has handed over a purpose-built Piper Brave spray aircraft along with four crew members to Pakistan Air Force, to combat locusts.

The government has established a National Locust Control Centre to monitor and act against the onslaught of insects. Expert recommends that both Pakistan and India shall keep their political game aside and help each other to fight with this swarm. The insect has no regional sense of fear of border restriction, it is better to fight regionally rather than in an isolated state.