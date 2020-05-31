Share:

KARACHI - A car and its driver were rescued by workers of Madadgar 15 after it drove into the sea at Karachi’s Sea View Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the car was pulled out with the help of a tractor and the driver was rescued unscathed. Police officers of the area also reached the location and helped with the rescue operation.

The police of District South have registered an FIR against the drive for violating Section 144. Sea View has been closed for the public for more than two months as a precautionary measure to curb the coronavirus spread in the city.