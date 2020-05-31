Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra on Saturday inau­gurated the MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital Public Health Bio-safety level-2 Laboratory.

On the occasion, he said that the second big hospital of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa now has a lab which is the third public health laboratory in the province.

He was accompanied by Health Secretary Im­itaz Hussain Shah. After the inauguration, he vis­ited different areas of the hospital.

The Minister Health was briefed by the KTH team in the committee room of KTH administration block.

The health minister was optimistic about solving all the problems faced by the MTI KTH and direct­ed the Health Secretary to take up the matter of ear­ly release of Rs 19.50 mil­lion pending amount of the renovation project.

He promised that the IBP incentive will be giv­en to all the practitioners in MTIs and it is a gener­al problem which will be solved soon across the province.

Health Minister Taimur Jhagra recognized the ser­vices of the KTH team and paid rich tribute for their services in the pandemic as front line fighters.

He assured to enhance the capacity of PCR lab and directed the Health Secre­tary for doing everything possible in this regard.

Two PCR machines were donated by WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter with the help of government of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The state of the art Biosafety level-2 Laboratory was made with the MTI KTH expense.