ISLAMABAD - The inhumane lockdown im­posed by RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 05, last year, when it re­voked the special status of oc­cupied territory, has completed 300 days.

An analytical report prepared, by Senior Editor of Kashmir Me­dia Service, Muhammad Raza Malik, on the completion of 300 days of unrelenting military siege and lockdown in the occu­pied territory, revealed that In­dian troops martyred 134 Kash­miris including 4 women during the period.

It said that at least 1,299 peo­ple were critically injured due to the use of brute force includ­ing firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian military, paramilitary and police person­nel on peaceful demonstrators.

The report said that these kill­ings rendered 6 women wid­owed and 13 children orphaned. “The troops damaged over 909 houses and molested 74 women during cordon and search opera­tions across the occupied territo­ry in the period.

While entire occupied Kashmir has been turned into an open-air prison, thousands of Hurri­yat leaders, activists, politicians, journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani, Mir­waiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qa­sim Fakhtoo, Naheeda Nasreen, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aiyaz Muhammad Akbar, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saiful­lah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Mian Abdul Qa­yoom, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayyaz, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Maulana Sarjan Barka­ti, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, jour­nalist, Asif Sultan, and business­man, Zahoor Watali continued to remain under house arrest or in different jails of occupied Kash­mir and India for the past sever­al months.

The report said that Indian troops were committing grave human rights violations in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination. In­dian military siege has created a sense of fear and terror among the inhabitants of the territory, it said.