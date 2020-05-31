KARACHI - Hosts of an online series of scientific, educational and literary meetings Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan held an online international sitting here on Saturday to overcome boredom and loneliness amid coronavirus. The sitting, titled Eid Milan party, was held with Rahat Sadiq Faqir, a rising artist from Tharparkar, as a special guest, and joined by participants from Canada, Australia, Finland, Italy, Germany, London, Hungary, Russia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. The participants enjoyed the modern poetry in the voice of Rahat Sadiq Faqir. Ramesh Raja said that the great music maestros of Tharparkar, Shafi Faqir and Sadiq Faqir had not only performed with soul touching voice but had also enriched the Sindhi music.
