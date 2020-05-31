Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Khurshid A Babar - from Global Peace, Canada – has appreciated Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal on behalf of overseas Pakistanis and said that he has became an historical personality and an example for coming generations due to his excellent work in eradication of corruption.

He notes that that reputed national and international organizations like Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have praised the bureau, and as per a survey by Gillani and Gallop, 59 percent people have shown trust in NAB.

He goes on to say that “NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice, Javed Iqbal has been rejuvenated in order to come upto the expectations of the nation for corruption-free Pakistan.”

Under his leadership, NAB during the last ab4out 28 months, recovered about Rs. 178 billion directly and indirectly and deposited it in the national exchequer.

It is an honour for Pakistan that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). The Convention was ratified by the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan is the only country which has signed an MOU with China through NAB to oversee ongoing projects under CPEC.

Due to the efforts of NAB, Pakistan had become the first head of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s (SAARC) Anti-Corruption Forum.

NAB has further introduced Combined Investigation Team (CIT) system and has established its own Forensic Science Laboratory in order to ensure secrecy as well as to improve the quality of investigations.

NAB has also established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy to provide state of the art training facilities to its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines.