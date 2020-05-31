PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Afghan diplomat met here yesterday to discuss the removal of hurdles to bilateral Pak-Afghan and transit trade.
The meeting was attended by Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) leader and Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Najeebullah Ahmadzai.
The SCCI delegation apprised the Afghan consul general about the issues being faced by the business community, traders, industrialists, exporters and importers and presented recommendations for their resolution.
The Afghan diplomat agreed with proposals of the SCCI delegation meant to strengthen the bilateral Pak-Afghan and transit trade relations. The SCCI delegation invited Najeebullah Ahmadzai to visit the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said around 6,000 empty trucks of Afghan transit trade stuck on the other side of the Pak-Afghan border, will gradually be released on the request of the Sarhad chamber.
He said that nearly 1,500 empty trucks/containers crossed the border on Saturday, while the rest of empty vehicles would reach Pakistan next week.
Sarhadi requested 24/7 opening of Pak-Afghan Torkham and Chaman for trade on permanent basis, on which the Afghan consul general also agreed.
He praised the efforts of Najeebullah Ahmadzai for strengthening the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and proactive measures to resolve longstanding demands and issues of