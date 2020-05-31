Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan once again reminded the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play its primary role for maintenance of peace and security by urging India to stop extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris and end continuous military crackdown and unprecedented restrictions in the Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also urged the UN chief to play their role in preventing any escalation and facilitating peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The FM addressed another comprehensive communication to the President of UN Security Council and the UN Secretary General, apprising them of the latest situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), according to a Foreign Office press release issued on Saturday.

FM Qureshi once again writes UNSC chief to stop extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris

In his letter of May 21, the foreign minister drew attention towards the newly-notified "Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020" and "Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 2020" aimed at changing the demographic structure of IOJK. It has been underscored that these actions are illegal and in violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law, in particular the 4th Geneva Convention.

The foreign minister called the UNSC president to urge India to refrain from: committing serious crimes against Kashmiri people; extra-judicial killings, arbitrary detentions and incarcerations; use of pellet guns and live ammunition; changing the demographic structure of IOJ&K; burning and looting of Kashmiris' houses to inflict “collective punishment,” and end continuing military crackdown and unprecedented restrictions.