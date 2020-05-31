Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pursuing nuclear technology for the peaceful uses has helped Pakistan to add Rs1,200 billion ($7.4 billion) to its national exchequer, said former chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Ansar Pervez. Participating in a webinar programme to commemorate 22nd anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, organized by Islamabad-based think-tank, the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), the other day, Ansar Pervez, said that the nuclear technology was being used for peaceful purposes in diverse sectors including medicine, health, agriculture, industry, pollution control, water resources management, and safe and sustainable electricity production.