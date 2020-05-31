Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Institue of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is given additional ventilator beds to recover from the depleting resources following the emerging spike in corona cases in the city.

The ventilator beds given to PIMS are supplied by National Disaster Management Authority.

The hospital was provided with the medical facility because of increase in cases and the growing need of ventilators in the hospital.

A press release issued by NDMA regarding the supply of ventilators to PIMS Hospital states that 24 ventilators are being given to the capital’s hospital. The ventilators provided are of two types according to the press release. Half of them are the portable vapour ventilators while the other half are special ICU 12 VG70 ventilators.

However, talking exclusively with TheNation, PIMS Executive Director AnserMasood revealed that the authorities had only provided their hospital with 11 to 12 ventilators.

The official briefed that only one type of ventilators (ICU TYPE) was provided while no portable ventilator was present in the supplied medical machines.

Masood also stated that their hospital had a ward spacious enough for up to 30 ICU ventilator beds. Further he briefed that with the newly arrived ventilators from the government, now they have a total of 23 to 24 ventilators.

When this correspondent asked if the number of ventilators present at the moment were enough for the hospital, the official hoped the number to be enough to control the corona patients in the city.

The critical patients who are on ventilators are up to 11 in PIMS, the official said.

The official also explained that the hospital has also employed intensive care staff to use the ventilators and theywere fully skilled to operate ventilators. He briefed this when he was questioned by this correspondent about the speculations of the lack of skilled staff in the city to operate ventilators.

Apart from them, the hospital is also supplied with the monitoring screens. A total of 30 such screens were also included in the supplied medical machines, according to the press release issued by NDMA.