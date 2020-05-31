Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Saturday directed all of its employees to conduct their novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test after one of the employees was tested positive.

A statement released by the PMDC said that an officer of registration department of PMDC has been tested corona positive. He was already on leave due to fever but yesterday his report of COVID-19 came positive. The PMDC authorities have directed all the registration section staff and officers to go for COVID-19 tests on an urgent basis. Spokesperson PMDC Hina Kiyani said that all measures are being taken to disinfect the sections immediately.

All SOPs of the government are being followed as the safety of staff is priority.

She said that PMDC had already repeatedly requested all the doctors to send their documents by post only and avoid coming to PMDC office.

She said that two other employees who were directly working with the diagnosed officer have got their tests done and fortunately their tests came negative as per medical reports.