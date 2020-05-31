Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Rescue Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer chaired a District Emergency Officers (DEOs) conference held at Rescue Headquarters on Saturday to review corona emergency management strategy during smart lockdown, morbidity & mortality analysis, and performance of the districts. The efficient use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, timely and professional emergency response to corona emergencies, proper disinfection of staff, vehicles & equipment, smart utilization of store items through newly developed Rescue Inventory Management Software and flood preparedness were also discussed in the conference. All DEOs briefed the chair that corona emergencies were dealt as per guidelines issued by the Rescue Headquarters and rescuers performed shifting of corona patients, burials, disinfection of public places, ration distribution, awareness about preventive measures to reduce the spread of corona. Addressing the conference, the Punjab Rescue DG emphasized to ensure uniformed standards of the service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination and reviewed overall performance of all DEOs.