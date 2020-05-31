Share:

ISLAMABAD - People are often curious about Ayesha Omar’s marriage and they really want to know when she will be getting married.

In a recent interview, she talked about her idea of marriage and said, “I don’t know when I will get married, God knows better.” The host asked her, “What if due to a disaster, there are only four persons left in the world with you. The four people are Sheikh Rasheed, Rana Sanaullah, Qaim Ali Shah, Chaudhary Shujaat, and Tahir ul Qadri. So, with whom you will get married? After thinking Ayesha Omar replied, “I think I will go for Sheikh Rasheed. He is entertaining, funny, good sense of humor and light-hearted. I will marry Sheikh Rasheed.”