Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa on Information and Public Rela­tions Ajmal Wazir has said that there was no shortage of beds for corona patients in hospitals across the province.

At a press briefing in the Civil Secretar­iat here yesterday, Ajmal Wazir informed that Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has a to­tal of 1800 beds and 63 ventilators while 105 beds and 25 ventilators are reserved for corona patients and only 33 beds have been occupied by Covid-19 patients at LRH. He informed 20 patients were on ventilators.

He stated that the 1300-bed MTI Khy­ber Teaching Hospital having 56 ventila­tors, the administration has reserved 55 beds and 25 ventilators for corona pa­tients where only 50 beds and two venti­lators were being used by corona patients at the moment.

Similarly, the advisor informed, the 1250-bed MTI Hayatabad Medical Com­plex also have 52 ventilators, the HMC ad­ministration has reserved 25 ventilators and 128 beds for corona patients adding 17 ventilators and 90 beds were currently occupied by corona patients.

The advisor stated that the 1250-bed Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad has a total of 25 ventilators where 71 beds and 12 ventilators were reserved for corona patients while 28 corona patients are un­dergoing treatment at Ayub Teaching Hos­pital while 4 patients were on ventilators.

Similarly, the Mardan Medical Complex has a total of 500 beds and 26 ventilators with 100 beds and 20 ventilators are re­served for Corona patients and 33 beds besides two ventilators were being used right now.

He said that the health department has created different categories for patients, including category A and B. Category A in­cluded patients suffering from diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, respiratory and oth­er diseases admitted to hospital, category B and C included patients not at high risk and having no symptoms being quaran­tined at home and monitored.

The advisor asked people to call 1700 instead of hospital in case of symptoms so that they can be provided medical advice.

Ajmal Wazir informed that refusal to follow the guidelines and failing to adopt precautionary measures will increase pressure on hospitals and urged people to adopt precautionary measures and stay safe from Covid-19. He informed that the government was going ahead with its fight against corona virus under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.