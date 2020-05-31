Share:

WANA - Ahmedzai Wazir tribe held a Jirga on Saturday and criticised the police force for failing to control the rising crime rate, particularly robberies, in South Waziristan tribal district.

At the jirga, the elders formed a 70-member committee and announced to take action on their own to control the law and order and stop robberies in future.

Two days ago, Bettani and Mehsood tribes had also held a Jirga that expressed concern over increasing robberies in the region.

The tribal elders demanded transfer of investigation officer Said Qamar from South Waziristan to another district. They said one Lakki Khan, who was allegedly involved in attacks on Rangers in the past, has now set up a sanctuary in South Waziristan but the police failed to arrest him even after conducting several raids.