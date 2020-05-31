Share:

LAHORE - As many as 29 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Saturday, taking the death toll to 439. At the same time as many as 1,140 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province, taking the number of these cases to 24, 104.

Out of 115 healthcare workers infected with virus at Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, 67 have recovered and most of them have resumed their duties.

So far 174 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 85 Rawalpindi, 51 Multan, 34 Gujranwala, 33 Faisalabad, 14 Gujrat, nine Sargodha, six each from Sialkot and Bahawalpur, five Rahim Yar Khan, three each from Sheikhupura, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, two each from Hafizabad, Sahiwal and Narowal and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Jhelum and Rajanpur.

Out of 1,140 new cases of novel coronavirus, 476 have been reported from Lahore, 149 Faisalabad, 148 Gujrat, 121 Rawalpindi, 56 Gujranwala, 55 Multan, 23 Rahim Yar Khan, 19 Sheikhupura, 16 Dera Ghazi Khan, 14 Bahawalpur, 12 Bahawalnagar, 11 Khushab, nine Sialkot, six each from Nankana Sahib and Layyah, five Kasur, three each in Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh, two each in Lodhran, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin and one each from Attock, Hafizabad and Okara.

Out of total COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 21, 234 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

So far 11,620 Covid-19 patients have been reported from Lahore, 1,973 Rawalpindi, 1,569 Multan, 1,370 Faisalabad, 1,363 Gujranwala,, 806 Sialkot, 799 Gujrat, 440 Sargodha, 415 Dera Ghazi Khan, 354 Sheikhupura, 346 Hafizabad, 277 Rahim Yar Khan, 261 Kasur, 214 Jhelum, 198 Mandi Bahauddin, 196 Muzafargarh, 194 Bahawalpur, 179 Lodhran, 142 Vehari, 141 Khushab, 120 Nankana Sahib, 119 Narowal, 103 Bhakkar, 102 Sahiwal, 86 each from Bahawalnagar and Attock, 77 Jhang, 76 Layyah, 57 Okara, 55 Rajanpur, 53 each from Toba Tek Singh and Pakpattan, 50 Chiniot, 47 Mianwali, 45 Khanewal and 34 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 2,28, 541 tests have been conducted in the province.

Out of these, he said, 24, 104 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that highest number of cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by 31-45 years age group.

He said that lowest number of cases have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said that 6,507 patients have recovered and returned home, 439 died while 17, 158 were isolated at home or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities. Out of 2,194 healthcare workers screened so far, he said, 344 have been tested positive for the virus

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Sardar Al-Freed Zafar and PINS Executive Director Prof Khalid Mahmood said that 54 doctors, seven nurses and six paramedics have fully recovered from coronavirus. Several employees who recovered from coronavirus have resumed responsibilities at respective departments to serve the ailing humanity. They appreciated doctors, nurses and paramedics for their courage and dedication to the profession. They said that maximum medical and safety kits have been provided to the health professionals. They urged staff to adopt precautionary measures while treating patients so that they could protect themselves from virus. They said that there will be no shortage of safety equipments until the elimination of virus.