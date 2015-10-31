Rawalpindi - A girl has allegedly been abducted within the Saddar police jurisdiction.

Muhammad Bashir, a resident of Saddar, told police that his daughter Nasima, 23, was went to a local market but did not return home while her cell phone was going switched off. He suspected that Usman, a resident of same locality, might have kidnapped her. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, two armed robbers have looted a female teacher within the New Town Police jurisdiction.

Nazi, a resident of Satellite Town, told police that she was returning home after performing duty, when two motorcyclists wearing masks waylaid her and held her hostage at gunpoint and deprived her of Rs10,000 cash, a cell phone and jewelry worth thousands of rupees. Police have registered a case and started investigation.