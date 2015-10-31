LAHORE - Pakistan Bar Council will observe a complete strike in the higher and lower courts over registration of an FIR against a bar member Majid Shahbaz Khokhar in Layyah district.

Member of the National Assembly from Layyah Shahzada Faizul Hassan, the PBC said, lodged FIR against the lawyer. “The FIRs against the lawyers are terrible,” the PBC said in a statement. The courts, however, will remain open and judges will come but there will be no lawyer to plead the cases.–Staff Reporter