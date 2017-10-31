Haripur: Police have arrested fake BBC correspondent and recovered one-kilogram heroin in Haripur.

According to media reports, police stopped the car for checking but his driver told them that he is the correspondent of BBC. On checking police recovered one kilo gram heroin from the car.

Police said the suspect Rana Nasir was arrested in this case in past. Special quality one kg heroin, BBC web Logo, and the card were recovered from him.

SHO Ali Farman said that on the decision of DPO special operation was underway against drug peddlers and suspect was already involved in supplying charas to addicts. On the tip of police checked his car and recovered heroin and other material.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigations.