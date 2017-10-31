LAHORE - The Seasons Canola Polo Cup 2017 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. As many as eight teams are participating in the event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Newage, Sherwood, Guard Group and Remington Polo while pool B includes Diamond Paints, Waste Buster, Pebble Breaker and Terra Energy. The first match will be played between Newage and Sherwood at 2pm while second match will be held between Guard Group and Remington Polo. Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder has expressed his delight over the response from the polo lovers for the first tournament of the season 2017-18, which was sponsored by Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and hoped this one too will be challenging and enthralling.