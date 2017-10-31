PR ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain, terming youth the backbone of national economy, has said that youth with their hard work and labour would become the source of prosperity, development and strength of the whole nation.

President Mamnoon Hussain spoke high about winners of National Skill Competitions in the award distribution ceremony organised by NAVTTC at Aiwan-e-Sadr Monday. He appreciated the present leadership of NAVTTC on arranging such competitions at national level.

Addressing the youth, he said that they must learn with full zeal and work hard in their fields. Resultantly, the country will progress and their economic problems will be solved. He further said that new assignments/vacancies are being created in different fields in CPEC; hence our youth should uplift their potential in different technical fields and contribute their part in the development of the country. He expressed satisfaction that a large number of youth trained by NAVTTC has succeeded in getting respectable jobs inside and outside the country.

Executive Director NAVTTC Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema congratulated the youth on receiving the encouragement from the President of Pakistan. He said that it has added in the prestige and respect of technical sector. He further said that NAVTTC has achieved many milestones during the last 2 years which will be very fruitful for our economy in the longer run. He informed that Pakistan has been elected as a member of World Skills Council and we will be benefited from the experience and skills of the international TVET community. This will also create new employment opportunities for our youth, he added.

He further said that skill sector is very powerful and we will change the destiny of our nation with the power of technical skill, if it becomes priority of government, media and all the stakeholders.

At the end, President gave away certificates and cash prizes to the winners of skill competitions. Rs 100,000, Rs 75,000, Rs50,000 were awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders of each trade respectively.

Ambassadors of various counties, heads of institutes, and a large number of industrialists were present in the ceremony.

Muhammad Irfan (Lahore) was the National Champion in Industrial Electrician, Muhammad Ismael (Haroonabad) in Plumbing and Pipe Fitting, Muhammad Ilyas (Hafizabad) in Masson and Tile Fixing, Atiq Usman(Lahore) in Welding, Tayyaba Munawar (Shekhupura) in Dress Making and Fashion Designing, Umair Ahmad (Lahore) in Professional Photography and Film Making, Abida Shareef (Bahawalpur) in Beautician, Shah Hussain (Karachi) in Auto Mechanic, Hashir Iftikhar (Shaikhupura) in Motor Car/LTV Driving, Kashan Mumtaz (Islamabad) in Heavy Machinery Operator, and Ayesha Mirza (Faisalabad) in Professional Cooking. Narumal from Sindh (Thar), Muniba Hussain from KP and Nasreen from Sakardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, were given special prizes on their outstanding skill performance in the National Competition.