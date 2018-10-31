Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 14 accused persons including a ex-cop of counter terrorism department in various raids and operations here on Tuesday.

According to the details, rangers troops conducted a raid in Model Colony area and arrested two accused persons including Javaid Iqbal and Saleem Waja, rangers spokesperson said that the accused Javaid Iqbal used to work in police department and posted in CTD while stuck off from service when he found guilty for bribe against the release of accused persons.

Rangers said that the accused was wanted to the police in various cases of robberies, street crimes and also facilitating the drug paddlers in the locality. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons, hand cuffs and police card from his possession.

Rangers also said that the Waja used to involve in various sort of criminal activities and having association of CTD sacked inspector Zahir in different criminal cases.

On the other side, Tymoria police claimed to have arrested ten accused persons including six Gutka dealers, three drug paddlers and one accused person having illegal weapons. The accused persons arrested were including Ismaeel, Amir, Ghulam Mustafa, Waseem, Sajad, Haroon, Abdul Sattar, Israr Ahmed, Zahir, Ramzan and Afsar Hussain. SITE –B police claimed to have arrested an accused having illegal weapons namely Tariq while Madina Colony police arrested a drug paddler Abdul Ghani while recovered narcotics from his possession.