FAISALABAD - The agriculture department Punjab has set a target of 19.4 million metric tons for wheat production in the province.

Spokesman of agriculture department said here on Tuesday that a target of 19.4 million tons had been fixed for wheat production, adding that 16.7 million acres of land would be brought under wheat cultivation across the province in this connection.

Giving details, he said that a target of 2,493,123 metric tons would be achieved from Faisalabad division and 1,609,000 metric tons target has been fixed for Sargodha division. Similarly, 1,135,000 acres of land would be brought under wheat cultivation in Rawalpindi division to achieve the production target of 649,000 metric tons whereas a target of 3,037,000 metric tons had been fixed for Gujranwala Division by cultivating wheat over 2,669,000 acres of land.

In Sahiwal Division, 1,790,000 metric tons wheat production target had been fixed and for this purpose wheat would be cultivated over 1,266,000 acres of land while a target of 2,567,000 metric tons wheat would be achieved from Multan Division by cultivating wheat over 2,110,000 acres of land.

In Bahawalpur Division, the wheat would be cultivated over 2,226,000 acres of land to achieve target of 2,813,000 metric tons whereas a target of 1,834,000 metric tons would be achieved from Lahore Division by cultivating wheat over 1,475,000 acres of land and 2,208,000 metric tons wheat production target had been fixed for Dera Ghazi Khan division, spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the agriculture experts have advised the farmers to adopt tunnel technology for growing off-season vegetables.

A spokesman of the Agricultural Department told APP here on Tuesday that tunnel technology had been adopted by progressive farmers and they were earning much money with tunnel cultivation.

He said that it was impossible for the growers to grow summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chilies, green chilies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, Brinjal, water melon, musk melon manually during the winter. However, the summer vegetables can be grown easily and successfully in low, walk-in and high tunnels.

He said that the tunnel grown vegetables were covered by green fiber sheets to protect these vegetables from severe cold and frost during the winter. With the intensive care, the farmers can get early production of the summer vegetables and earn more income than seasonal vegetables.

He recommended the vegetable growers to get proper training of tunnel farming. Well fertile loamy soils having better drainage were best for the cultivation of these vegetables, he added.