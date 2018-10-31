Share:

An Anti-Corruption Establishment team Tuesday raided the offices of the Excise and Taxation Department and seized all available records. An official told The Nation that the ACE teams searched different sections of the department and confiscated all official records. The operation last for a few hours, he said. The raiding party collected the record of the vehicles registration and number plates issued by a contractor in recent years. The anti-corruption body has been investigating a mega corruption case that surfaced in the Excise and Taxation department early this year. According to official sources, several government officers are also involved in this mega corruption scandal.