Deputy Commissioner Saliha Saeed along with Punjab Rangers Wing Commander Imran Ahmed visited Control Room at DC office on Tuesday to monitor the arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and of Urs Hazrat Ali Hajveri. Talking to media persons, she said that district administration had made ‘exceptional arrangements’ for both events. She praised Rescue-1122, fire brigade department and bomb disposal squad and volunteers. Local holiday was observed on Tuesday in connection with Urs. All major markets including Shah Alam market, Hall Road, Mall Road, Brandreth Road, Railway Road, Anarkali, Urdu Bazaar, and Dehli Gate remained closed. All government and private educational institutions also remained closed.