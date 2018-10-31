Share:

Lahore - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that agenda of PM Imran Khan is to bring about change and through 100-day plan, priorities are being set for next five years.

“Work on bringing Pakistan at par with developed countries has begun,” the minister told notables in Gujranwala, according to a press release.

Aleem said the PTI is implementing its agenda across the country and corrupt people are scared of his party’s plan to provide relief to the masses.

He said in social sector is being improved and the new local bodies system in Punjab would play an important role. He said that in villages and neighbourhood councils public problems would be fixed at local level and there would be no delay in resolving issues. He asked the PTI workers to get registered complaints with his office which would be addressed at the earliest. He also appealed to the workers to come forward and resolve the common people’s problems through proper channel. “It is also our prime responsibility to make the Clean and Green Punjab a success.”

He was received by PTI leaders Ch Zafarullah, Rana Nazeer Ahmed Khan, lmtiaz Safdar Warriach, SA Hameed, Sohail Zafar Cheema, Arqam Khan, Mian Tariq and Khalid Lone.