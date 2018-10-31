Share:

ISLAMABAD - The decision of PML-N and PPP of not sending their party heads to the JUI-F led ‘all-parties conference’ has dampened its significance and its expected impact on the ruling alliance.

Though both the major opposition players would send their delegations to the moot but those won’t include PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as well as co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was already off the expected guest list for being in NAB custody.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif yesterday stepped in the Parliament House premises for the first time since his disqualification as member of the parliament and removal from the office of prime minister.

His brother and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and other senior party leaders received Nawaz at the main entrance of the parliament building.

First both the brothers had one on one meeting in the side room of Leader of Opposition’s chamber and then they joined the senior party leaders including Raja Zafarul Haq, Kh Saad Rafique, Kh Mohammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other senior leaders.

The issue of Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the upcoming APC of Fazlur Rehman came under discussion and after lengthy debate it was finalised that he would not attend the moot and PML-N would be represented by a five-member delegation led by party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.

The other members of the committee are Kh Mohammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Kh Saad Rafique.

On the other hand PPP has also decided to have delegation level participation in the proposed APC and neither Zardari nor Bilawal would attend the conference.

PPP central leader Syed Khursheed Shah also met Nawaz Sharif in the chamber of Leader of Opposition and gave him the message of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources said the decision of not attending the APC by Nawaz and Zardari was taken in unison and it was also decided not to go for launching some movement against the incumbent government immediately.

Sources informed that during the meeting between Khursheed Shah and Nawaz Sharif it was agreed that any premature anti-government movement would damage the opposition parties’ image and benefit the ruling alliance.

Sources informed The Nation that JUI-F leadership wanted immediate launch of a movement against PTI-led coalition government and take advantage of the tough economic steps being taken by the rulers.

They said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman during meeting with both Zardari and Nawaz last week had tried to persuade them to themselves participate in the APC and devise some joint strategy to give tough time to the ruling alliance.

PML-N leaders after JUI-f chief’s meeting with Nawaz at Jati Umra said that they would not become part of any move to dislodge the government as they wanted to give time to the ruling alliance to implement their agenda.

On the other hand, PPP was also of the considered view to give time to PTI-led government to complete its mandated term so that people of Pakistan could judge for themselves their ability of governance.

Scion of JUI-F chief, Maulana Asadur Rehman in a brief media chat at the Parliament House on Tuesday said that they were awaiting the response of both PPP and PML-N leadership and would prepare the agenda of the moot after getting their nod.

Sources in JUI-F informed that Fazlur Rehman may defer holding of APC for sometime as he knew it well that any opposition huddle sans Nawaz and Zardari would turn out to be a lacklustre show.