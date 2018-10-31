Share:

LAHORE - With an overall investment of around $20 million, Atlas Autos (Private) Limited has inaugurated its D.I.D.’s assembly plant in Karachi established under technical collaboration with DAIDO Kogyo Co. Ltd., Japan - known as a technical innovator in the chain drive market - to assemble Chain Drives and CAM chains for Honda motorcycles.

Aamir H. Shirazi, president Atlas Group, Hirofumi Araya, Vice President DAIDO, and Yuji Tokita, Councilor for Economic Affairs Embassy of Japan, were the chief guests of the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, Suhail Ahmed, CEO Atlas Autos Limited, and Hirofumi Araya, Vice President DAIDO Kogyo, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to study and establish a new joint venture in Pakistan.

The new company that envisages an investment of $20 million over a period of three years will utilize Atlas Group’s abundant business expertise in the country and DAIDO’s technologies for motorcycle chains, to produce products that meet the market needs in Pakistan. The venture will mark a significant milestone in the collaboration between two companies as it cements an already excellent cooperation between the two partners.