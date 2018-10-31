Share:

Breast Cancer happens to be the most common and deadliest disease which women can develop over time. That being said, most women are unaware of the fact that they might have breast cancer, which ultimately delays and leads the cancer to spread further. This is mostly due to our instinctive cultural norms, which prevents women from getting tested and taking necessary precautions on time. Therefore, it is always better to be safe than sorry.

According to a report by Liaquat National Hospital (LNH), approximately 83,000 cases of breast cancer are reported in Pakistan every year, out of which around 40,000 women do not survive this deadly disease. It is in that regard, I would advise all women (regardless of their age) to get regular tests done. For the women who have already fallen a victim of this deadly disease, this is not the end- take the necessary treatments and medications. A light at the end of the tunnel is an Access Programme, offered by a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company which provides high quality imported medicines for $1 a month per disease to the needy for numerous diseases. As it turns out, breast cancer falls in that list of diseases, so please avail this. The government can also have potential collaborations with the private sector to tackle Breast Cancer.

NUZAIR A. VIRANI,

Karachi, October 19.